Chesapeake man faces Jan. 6 charges after surveillance footage 'clearly shows his face'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Dept. of Justice.

On Tuesday, Antonio Lamotta was charged with the following:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

According to court documents, surveillance footage showed Lamotta inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. The footage shows Lamotta entering the building at around 3:21 p.m. He was pushed out by officers shortly after at around 3:29 p.m.

Additionally, body camera footage from Metropolitan police officers "corroborates Lamotta’s presence in the building during the times above, and clearly shows his face," court documents said.

But this isn't Lamotta's first run-in with the law.