Chesapeake man faces Jan. 6 charges after surveillance footage 'clearly shows his face'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Dept. of Justice.
On Tuesday, Antonio Lamotta was charged with the following:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
According to court documents, surveillance footage showed Lamotta inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. The footage shows Lamotta entering the building at around 3:21 p.m. He was pushed out by officers shortly after at around 3:29 p.m.
Additionally, body camera footage from Metropolitan police officers "corroborates Lamotta’s presence in the building during the times above, and clearly shows his face," court documents said.
But this isn't Lamotta's first run-in with the law.
In November of 2020, Lamotta was arrested alongside Joshua Macias in Philadelphia. Police said the two men had weapons outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballot counting was taking place after the election.