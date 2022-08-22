Chesapeake man gets 90 months in prison for having guns, chemicals for explosives, child pornography

Kim Habit, 49, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possessing child pornography and having guns as a person who had been committed to a mental institution.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 90 months in prison -- about seven and a half years -- for possessing child pornography and having guns as a person who had been committed to a mental institution.

On Monday, the Department of Justice said Kim Joseph Habit, 49, violated federal laws by having an AM-15 rifle and other guns.

Virginia law says a person who was involuntarily committed to a mental institution can't "purchase, possess, or transport a firearm" unless they have their gun rights restored in court.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in March.

Habit was also convicted for buying chemicals and "other laboratory equipment" that could have been used to make an explosive device.

In December 2021, when FBI agents were investigating that with a search warrant, they also found evidence that he was participating in a child pornography file-sharing network.