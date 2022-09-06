20 bullets, one in chamber | Chesapeake man stopped with gun, extra ammo at Norfolk Int'l Airport

The handgun was a .380. and was loaded with 20 bullets, including one in the chamber, according to TSA.

NORFOLK, Va. — Security at Norfolk International Airport stopped a man from taking a gun onto his flight Saturday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

The man's carry-on bag set off an alarm when it went through the security checkpoint at the airport. TSA officers then stopped the man and alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority police.

The handgun was a .380. and was loaded with 20 bullets, including one in the chamber, according to TSA.

Police officers confiscated the gun and cited the man for a weapons violation. The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms, but only in checked baggage that is properly packaged and declared at an airline ticket counter.

Firearms need to be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and packed separately from ammunition. After that, the locked case needs to be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

In 2021, 23 guns were detected at ORF security checkpoints, and 5,972 guns were detected nationwide.