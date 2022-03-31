Chesapeake man pleads guilty to child pornography, gun charges

FBI agents found an AM-15 rifle, other guns and files of child pornography during a search of Kim Habit's home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man has pleaded guilty to having guns when he wasn't supposed to, and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 48-year-old Kim Joseph Habit faces up to 20 years in jail for those crimes, and for having "significant quantities of chemicals and other laboratory equipment" that could be used to make an explosive device.

It's not clear if Habit plead guilty to any charges related to the chemicals.

On Dec. 14, 2021, FBI agents raided Habit's home, where they found an AM-15 rifle, other guns and files of child pornography during their search. The pornography was shared using a "peer-to-peer" network, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Chesapeake Police Department all worked together on Habit's case.