Chesapeake man pleads guilty to illegally selling firearms; 15 were found at crime scenes

The Department of Justice said 15 of the 45 guns Kevin Staton sold were later picked up by law enforcement agencies at crime scenes in other cities and states.

A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty in federal court to selling firearms online without a license.

Kevin Staton, Jr., 23, bought 45 firearms between 2019-2020, he said.

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said Staton signed off that the guns were for him, but he always meant to work with co-conspirators to resell them.

She said Staton later told ATF agents "Guns are like money," and "I’m buying them knowing I’m going to be selling them."

Staton hasn't been sentenced for these crimes yet. A judge will decide what his punishment should be on April 27, 2022.