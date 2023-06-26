Chesapeake man pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor, DOJ says

Denzel Akeem Loftin, 32, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 2, 2023.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man pleaded guilty Monday to sex trafficking a minor in an operation that involved missing girls from across the country, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Denzel Akeem Loftin, 32, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced on Nov. 2, 2023.

According to the DOJ, in September 2022, Loftin began chatting with an undercover law enforcement officer who posed as a 17-year-old girl living in Pennsylvania.

Loftin said he was a pimp and proposed that she come to Virginia to work for him. The next month, he posted advertisements for her on online sex trafficking sites, the DOJ said.

In October 2022, the FBI found out about a 14-year-old missing child from Colorado who was located in sex trafficking advertisements in Hampton Roads.

Law enforcement set up a “date” for commercial sex with the 14-year-old and another child. That's when Loftin was seen with the girl and two other females right before the appointment.