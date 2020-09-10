Chesapeake man sentenced after sexually abusing young girl at naval facility

Jacob Gilmore will spend 31 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child for years at St. Julian's Creek Annex.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced Friday after being convicted of sexually abusing a young girl at a naval facility, which was his place of work.

During a weekend in July or August of 2017, 38-year-old Jacob Gilmore snuck the child onto St. Julian's Creek Annex by hiding her in the trunk of his car.

Once on the facility grounds, he brought the child into his office and sexually abused her multiple times.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service learned that Gilmore had been escorting the girl on to the facility for years.

Gilmore was sentenced to 380 months in prison which amounts to 31 years.

“Child sexual abuse is heinous and causes incalculable and unknowable harm to survivors,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Sadly, this horrendous crime is likely to have personal and public reverberations for years to come. I want to thank and applaud our law enforcement partners and prosecutors for ensuring that this defendant will now be in a place where he cannot sexually abuse minors.”