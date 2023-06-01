Chesapeake man sentenced to 36 years in prison for producing child porn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 36 years in prison for producing child pornography on Thursday.
35-year-old Jonathan Wilson was arrested in January 2022 after Chesapeake Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a search at a house in the 700 block of Eden Way North, which isn't far from Greenbrier Mall.
Belgian authorities had alerted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) about a man, later identified as Wilson, was sending child porn to a person in Belgium.
An investigation by Chesapeake police and HSI determined Wilson had been sexually abusing and filming a toddler for two years. He was immediately arrested and charged with 10 felony counts including Custodian Sexual Abuse, Producing Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography, and Victim Under Age 13.
Court documents show he pleaded guilty in December.