Chesapeake man sentenced to 36 years in prison for producing child porn

Jonathan Wilson was arrested in January 2022 after Chesapeake Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a search at a house on Eden Way North.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 36 years in prison for producing child pornography on Thursday.

35-year-old Jonathan Wilson was arrested in January 2022 after Chesapeake Police's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a search at a house in the 700 block of Eden Way North, which isn't far from Greenbrier Mall.

Belgian authorities had alerted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) about a man, later identified as Wilson, was sending child porn to a person in Belgium.

An investigation by Chesapeake police and HSI determined Wilson had been sexually abusing and filming a toddler for two years. He was immediately arrested and charged with 10 felony counts including Custodian Sexual Abuse, Producing Child Pornography, Possessing Child Pornography, and Victim Under Age 13.