Commonwealth Attorney's Office: Chesapeake man sentenced to prison for shooting at Oceanfront in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges surrounding a 2020 shooting at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

Isaiah Jermaine Clemons, 21, was sentenced on two counts of Use of a Firearm, one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and one count of Attempted Robbery.

Clemons faced up to 33 years in total for all of the charges if the case had gone to trial, according to a statement. He pleaded guilty on June 14, 2021.

On June 23, 2020, Clemons was with a group of friends who encountered another group of people. Some mutual greetings were exchanged, and then the groups went separate ways.

Clemons then separated from his group and followed the other group. When they were in a parking lot on 23rd Street, he pulled out a gun and demanded money from one of the group members.

He then shot the 17-year-old victim in his right side and tried to find money on him, but was unsuccessful.

Clemons later admitted that he didn't know the victim personally, but had seen him on social media.