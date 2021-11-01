Chesapeake man with loaded gun stopped by TSA at Norfolk International Airport

Norfolk Airport Authority Police seized the 9mm handgun (loaded with 8 bullets), and cited the man who brought it to the checkpoint.

NORFOLK, Va. — A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday that they had stopped a Chesapeake man from bringing a loaded gun through airport security.

A release from TSA said their X-ray machine detected the gun on Sunday.

Norfolk Airport Authority Police seized the 9mm handgun (loaded with 8 bullets), and cited the man who brought it to the checkpoint.

The release said a typical first-time civil penalty charge for bringing a non-secured gun into an airport is $4,100, but that charge could be as high as $13,600.

The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney will have the option to press criminal charges.