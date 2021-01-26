Chesapeake men who came armed to Philly vote count are back in jail

They've been out on bail, but prosecutors say there's evidence the men went to the U.S. Capitol on January 6 where a rally turned into a violent siege.

PHILADELPHIA — Two Chesapeake men are back in jail in Philadelphia because of the rally before the Capitol riots.

Police arrested Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta in November, saying the men had weapons outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where ballot counting was taking place following the election.

They've since been out on bail, but prosecutors say there's evidence the men went to the U.S. Capitol on January 6 where a rally turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building.

Their bail amounts now have increased.

Both men will stand trial on election fraud-related charges. LaMotta also still faces weapons charges for carrying an unlicensed firearm as he walked toward the Convention Center on November 5.