NORFOLK, Virginia — A Chesapeake doctor who, for years, performed procedures on several of his patients without their consent is now being investigated for identity theft.

New court documents show that Javaid Perwaiz faces two new charges for aggravated identity theft that's connected to his health care fraud charges.

One of the charges cites that he used the Medicaid identification number of one of his patients while committing health care fraud. The second count details he used the social security number of another patient in another instance of health care fraud.

Perwaiz was initially charged with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters last month.

He operated two clinics out of Chesapeake, both of which have been shut down. According to plaintiffs in several lawsuits, out of the 30 surgeries he would perform in a day, some ended in irreparable damage. He'd perform hysterectomies and colposcopies.

Court documents also cite he convinced patients to consent to these procedures by telling them they would develop cancer if they did not undergo these surgeries.

Perwaiz was first licensed by the Virginia Board of Medicine in April 1980. Investigators believe he started this entire health care fraud scheme as early as January 2010 and continuing until Nov. 8, 2019 when an investigation into his practice started.

He's currently facing five counts of health care fraud, four counts of false statements related to health care matters, two counts of identity theft and one count of forfeiture.

You can read the full criminal complaint against Perwaiz below:

