Chesapeake police still searching for suspects involved in car chase

During the chase, two passengers got out of the stolen car and fled on foot near Ohio Street. Officers are still in the area trying to find them.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A police pursuit that started in Chesapeake Thursday evening ended in Norfolk.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake police tried to stop a stolen car on I-464 near Freeman Avenue. Police said the driver refused to stop, which led to a pursuit into Norfolk.

During the chase, two passengers got out of the stolen car and fled on foot near Ohio Street. Officers are still in the area trying to find them.

The driver, a juvenile male, crashed into a citizen's car at the intersection of Brambleton and St. Paul's. He was apprehended by officers and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say several charges are pending.

One of the occupants in one of the uninvolved vehicles was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.