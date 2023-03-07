Woman, infant hospitalized in Chesapeake after police chase ends in crash

Police said the suspects crashed into another car. A woman and baby in that other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several people are hurt after a police chase ended in a car crash in Chesapeake on Monday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the pursuit began on Freeman Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. and ended on George Washington Highway, near Gilmerton Road. Investigators said officers had attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the car did not stop.

Police said the pursuit came to an end when the suspects crashed into a car that wasn't involved in the chase. A woman and baby in that car both had to go to the hospital.

The driver who led police on the chase, as well as several passengers inside that car, were also hospitalized.

Police said that the driver will face charges.