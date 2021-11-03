Chesapeake Police: fight turns into shooting, teenager hurt

Police said when they got to the scene, a 16-year-old had been shot and a 20-year-old had injuries that appeared to be from a physical assault.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, the Chesapeake Police Department was called to break up a fight in the Indian River area of the city, where someone reported a gun had been fired.

Police said when they got to the scene, in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court, a 16-year-old had been shot and a 20-year-old had injuries that appeared to be from a physical assault.

The teenager was taken to a hospital, and a release from the department said his injuries weren't considered life-threatening. The 20-year-old's injuries were minor.

Police said the suspect in the shooting might have driven away from the scene before investigators got there. The release said he was last seen driving towards Allison Drive.

They did not have a physical description of the suspect to share. Police didn't say how many people were involved in the fight that lead to the shooting.

Police were still at the scene, investigating the incident, at 11:15 a.m.