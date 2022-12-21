Chesapeake police investigate jewelry store robbery at Greenbrier Mall

Police said they got a report of gunshots heard inside the mall; however, police said no shots were fired.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two men robbed a jewelry store at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Wednesday evening.

Police said they got a report of gunshots heard inside the mall just before 5:45 p.m. with people running outside; however, police said no shots were fired. They said the noise was from the suspects smashing a jewelry case.

CPD said the suspects took off on foot.