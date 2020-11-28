Chesapeake Police investigating armed robbery on Eden Way North

Police were called to the 820 block of Eden Way North around midnight, after someone said a man with a gun robbed a business there.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Saturday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department shared information about an overnight business robbery they were investigating.

A release from the department said they were called to the 820 block of Eden Way North around midnight, after a man with a gun robbed a business there.

A spokesperson said the suspect was a Black man wearing a black sweatshirt and a black face covering. They did not describe his height, weight or approximate age.

Police said nobody was hurt in the robbery.

Police did not share which business that was - and said they would only name the company if that business gave them permission. The incident was near the intersection with Stephanie Way.