Chesapeake Police investigating armed robbery on Eden Way North

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Saturday afternoon, the Chesapeake Police Department shared information about an overnight business robbery they were investigating.
A release from the department said they were called to the 820 block of Eden Way North around midnight, after a man with a gun robbed a business there.
A spokesperson said the suspect was a Black man wearing a black sweatshirt and a black face covering. They did not describe his height, weight or approximate age.
Police said nobody was hurt in the robbery.
Police did not share which business that was - and said they would only name the company if that business gave them permission. The incident was near the intersection with Stephanie Way.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information helps police make an arrest.