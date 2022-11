Units are on scene investigating. This is a developing story.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway.

According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m.

After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.

The city of Chesapeake tweeted right after 9:30 a.m. and further affirmed this by saying that reports of an active shooter at this location were not true.