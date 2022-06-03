Man found murdered in hotel in Chesapeake, police arrest suspect

Officials said a man was in custody related to the case, but they haven't shared his name or the charges against him.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a suspected murder at a hotel in Deep Creek North, Chesapeake.

Friday morning, just after 5:30 a.m., the police department said officers were called out to the 1400 block of George Washington Highway North to see if someone was hurt.

When they got there, officers found a man who had died. They haven't shared his apparent cause of death, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

If you know anything about the murder that could help detectives, leave a tip with the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP, or submit information anonymously online.