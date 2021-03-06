Chesapeake police officer facing rape, abduction charges granted bond

A judge granted Sean Maddox a bond of $10,000 with conditions. The police lieutenant is facing several charges including two counts of threatening body harm.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police lieutenant facing several sexual assault charges has been granted bond Monday.

A judge granted Sean Maddox a bond of $10,000 with conditions.

Maddox, 41, was arrested last week and charged with abduction, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of threatening body harm and two counts of stalking.

Court documents showed Maddox had an extramarital relationship with the victim. The officer is married and has two children under the age of 18. He has worked for the Chesapeake Police Department for 13 years.

A search warrant said Maddox had a relationship with a woman who is not his wife. In April, the woman ended the relationship with Maddox. Documents said she told him, “she wanted to start seeing other people.”

A month later, the woman told Chesapeake Police she received a text message from Maddox saying, “you have no idea how hard I had to try to control myself and not do bad things.”

The victim asked what Maddox meant, and he responded, “To you, a lot of things, hurt you.”

The search warrant says Maddox went on to say quote, “And it’s still an option. Keep your head on a swivel.”

Detectives started investigating Maddox after receiving a criminal activity complaint against him in April. They found probable cause to charge him.