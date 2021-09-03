Chesapeake police officers shot at while on-duty; one injured

Chesapeake police officers were shot at while checking a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Seaboard Ave. One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a person in custody after Chesapeake Police Officers were shot at in the Campostella area Thursday night. One of them got hurt.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it received a call Thursday, Sept. 2 about suspicious vehicles seen in the 1000 block of Seaboard Ave.

Around 11:15 p.m., when officers arrived, someone shot at them.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There's no word on the condition of the other officer.

Police have not released any other information at this time.