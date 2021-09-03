Chesapeake police officers shot at while on-duty; one injured

Authorities say a person in custody after Chesapeake Police Officers were shot at in the Campostella area Thursday night. One of them got hurt.
The Chesapeake Police Department said it received a call Thursday, Sept. 2 about suspicious vehicles seen in the 1000 block of Seaboard Ave.
Around 11:15 p.m., when officers arrived, someone shot at them.
One of the officers was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There's no word on the condition of the other officer.
Police have not released any other information at this time.
If you know anything that can help with the investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.