Chesapeake police find person fatally shot in South Norfolk area

Police officers got a report that someone had been shot, so they rushed to the 3200 block of Walden Street. The gunshot victim died at the scene.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are trying to figure out who shot a person in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, the department shared details about the shooting. A spokesperson said police officers got a report that someone had been shot, so they rushed to the 3200 block of Walden Street around 10:45 p.m.

When they got there, they did find a person with a gunshot wound. Medics couldn't save him or her, and the victim died at the scene.

The police department didn't have any details on a suspect by Thursday morning, and hadn't shared any information about the victim's identity.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.