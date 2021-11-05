Chesapeake Police searching for robbery suspects; B.M. Williams Primary on lockdown

The city put B.M. Williams Primary school on lockdown as a precaution, but there wasn't a direct threat to the school.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department said they are searching for robbery suspects who ran from the Battlefield Shoppes shopping center on North Battlefield Boulevard Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the department said three men robbed a check-cashing business at gunpoint and left on foot.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of money.

The city put B.M. Williams Primary School on lockdown as a precaution, but there wasn't a direct threat to the school.

Chris Vail, a spokesperson for the school division, said they were switching to a supervised dismissal, which might mean some students get home later than usual.

Here's his official statement:

At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, the Chesapeake Police Department reached out to us to inform us that they were in pursuit of a suspect in the area near our school. The police informed us to immediately go into level 1 lockdown as a precaution and the entire building was secured for students and staff. At this time there is no evidence of a credible threat to the safety of our students or staff. However, because safety is our first priority, officers are on site to assist with a supervised dismissal. Students may be delayed arriving at home as a result.