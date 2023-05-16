Woman hurt in early morning shooting in Chesapeake

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Canal Drive, off of South Military Highway.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was seriously hurt after she was shot in Chesapeake, police said.

Investigators said several people were arguing in a business' parking lot. Part of the group started shooting as they drove off, hitting the woman.

She's in the hospital now with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.