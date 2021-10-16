Chesapeake shooting leaves one man dead, police looking for suspect

According to a release, police received a call at 7:58 a.m. about a man who had been shot in a home on the 4000 block of Sloop Trail.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead today.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who had died at the scene. No name has been released at this time.

Police say that the suspect forced themselves into the home before the shooting.

The suspect is described by authorities as a black male who fled the scene on foot.