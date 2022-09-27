Shooting in Indian River area of Chesapeake leaves 1 dead

The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Indian River area of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue, which is close to Campostella Road.

Police officers responded around 4 p.m. after someone reported seeing a person hurt on the sidewalk. Once the officers got there, they found a man who had gunshot wounds and rendered first aid.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died.

The police department doesn't have information on the suspect, but the shooting is being investigated.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3 Tips.