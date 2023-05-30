No one hurt after shootout on busy Chesapeake road

While there were no injuries, two nearby restaurants were damaged by the gunfire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake say no one was hurt after a shootout between two vehicles in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at Debaun Loop, off of Battlefield Boulevard. Chesapeake police say one of the drivers was in a blue Honda Accord, and the other was in a white Nissan.

Officials are still investigating this situation.