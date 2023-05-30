No one hurt after shootout on busy Chesapeake road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake say no one was hurt after a shootout between two vehicles in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. at Debaun Loop, off of Battlefield Boulevard. Chesapeake police say one of the drivers was in a blue Honda Accord, and the other was in a white Nissan.
While there were no injuries, two nearby restaurants were damaged by the gunfire.
Officials are still investigating this situation.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.