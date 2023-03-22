Chesapeake police chase ends with flipped car, 2 hospitalized

Police say the suspect car crashed into an "uninvolved citizen's vehicle," then struck a pole and flipped over.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The suspects of police chase in Chesapeake are in the hospital Wednesday night.

Police say the chase started just after 5:15 p.m. after officers tried to stop a stolen car near the intersection of Campostella Road and Greenleaf Drive.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase into the Berkley area of Norfolk.

A few minutes later, police say the suspect car crashed into an "uninvolved citizen's vehicle," then struck a pole and flipped over.

According to CPD, the suspects got out of the car and tried to flee on foot; however, they were stopped by officers.

The suspects, a juvenile male and a man, were taken to the hospital "as a precaution."