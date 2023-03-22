x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Chesapeake police chase ends with flipped car, 2 hospitalized

Police say the suspect car crashed into an "uninvolved citizen's vehicle," then struck a pole and flipped over.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The suspects of police chase in Chesapeake are in the hospital Wednesday night.

Police say the chase started just after 5:15 p.m. after officers tried to stop a stolen car near the intersection of Campostella Road and Greenleaf Drive.

The driver reportedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase into the Berkley area of Norfolk. 

A few minutes later, police say the suspect car crashed into an "uninvolved citizen's vehicle," then struck a pole and flipped over.

According to CPD, the suspects got out of the car and tried to flee on foot; however, they were stopped by officers. 

The suspects, a juvenile male and a man, were taken to the hospital "as a precaution." 

CPD says the investigation is still ongoing and charges may be pending.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Family of DeShayla Harris waiting on ballistics report

Before You Leave, Check This Out