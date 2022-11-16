Chesterfield County top prosecutor responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case

Davenport's office released a statement over a month after prosecutors withdrew Blanchard's charges.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor.

Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed Blanchard's charges. In that case, the charges were dropped but could be refiled if prosecutors believe they have enough evidence to move forward.

In the statement, Davenport stressed that type of conclusion in Blanchard's case doesn't have the same legal effect as a not-guilty finding.

She added that Blanchard's case was one of several apart of an October 2021 sting operation that involved a Chesterfield detective posing as a 17-year-old online. As a result, 17 people were arrested.

"The interaction between the detective and the defendant in each case was different," Davenport wrote. "As a result, the evidence available for use in the prosecution of each case was different, and the outcome of each case was different. Some of the cases had sufficient evidence to support felony convictions, and some did not."

Davenport said prosecutors have to evaluate the strength of the evidence provided by the police in each case, which could affect if they proceed with charges or not.

"The legal standard required for an officer to obtain a warrant for arrest is merely probable cause," Davenport wrote. "A prosecutor must have evidence that proves guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to support a conviction in a court of law and ethically cannot proceed with charges in a case where the evidence does not meet that standard."

Davenport's statement came after Virginia Beach Attorney Tim Anderson posted copies of Blanchard's arrest documents he obtained through a public records request.

"Rock Church Leadership still maintains Pastor Blanchard is innocent," Anderson wrote on Facebook. "To all Rock Church leadership who know about this and are complicit: Your silence is an indictment of your hypocrisy."