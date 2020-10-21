x
Crime

Chesterfield police: Virginia man stabbed 2 teens near middle school

Chesterfield County Police said responding officers found the 17 and 18-year-olds with stab wounds in a parking lot by Carver Middle School.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 46-year-old man has been accused of stabbing two teens during an altercation near a middle school in Virginia. 

Both were taken Tuesday evening to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police then obtained arrest warrants for Turon M. Savoy Sr., on charges of malicious wounding. Savoy is being held at a jail in Chesterfield County. 

The police investigation indicates that Savoy is known to the two victims. 

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak for him. 

