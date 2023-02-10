Man arrested on multiple child pornography charges in Virginia Beach

Police say that a search warrant was executed after an investigation into Christopher Keene, 38. Keene lives on the 2900 block of Fetsch Place.

As a result of the warrant, he was arrested on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and five counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help detectives or think you may have been impacted by Keene, please call the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) at 757-427-1749.



You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.