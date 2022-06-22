Virginia Beach man arrested for child pornography

The man is charged with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography as well as 5 counts of possession.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested and charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The department's Special Investigations Bureau conducted a search warrant on Wednesday in the 3500 block of Bunyan Road. Authorities said it was the result of a months-long investigation.

32-year-old John William Kennedy Jr. was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.

He is being held without bond, the department said.