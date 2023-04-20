Arizona man gets 30 years in prison for child porn of Norfolk victim

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Ethan Roberts first met the victim online in January of 2022. At the time, she was 14 years old.

NORFOLK, Va. — An Arizona man on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography involving a minor from Norfolk.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, 28-year-old Ethan Roberts first met the victim online in January of 2022. At the time, she was 14 years old.

For seven months, Roberts had sexual conversations with the child and had her send him explicit photos.

Roberts took a bus from Arizona to Norfolk in August and picked her up. They then returned to his apartment in Arizona.

FBI officials were able to find her through her use of her Nintendo Switch and she was rescued from Roberts' apartment, according to lawyers for the case.

Roberts pleaded guilty earlier this year on a charge of production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).