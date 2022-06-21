Child shot on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy was shot in Portsmouth Tuesday.
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 10th block of Merrimac Drive.
Police said a boy was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police have yet to release what exactly led up to the shooting or the age of the victim.
If you know anything that can help police, call the police department, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.