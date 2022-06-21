Child shot on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy was shot in Portsmouth Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 10th block of Merrimac Drive.

Police said a boy was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police have yet to release what exactly led up to the shooting or the age of the victim.