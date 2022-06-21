x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Child shot on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A boy was shot in Portsmouth Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 10th block of Merrimac Drive.

Police said a boy was shot and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police have yet to release what exactly led up to the shooting or the age of the victim.  

If you know anything that can help police, call the police department, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News Police Chief hopes someone recognizes 7-Eleven double-homicide suspect