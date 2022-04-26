Child gets shot in the arm in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A child was shot in the arm in Suffolk Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments at around 7:45 p.m.
Police said the male juvenile was struck in the arm and that several vehicles and one apartment were also struck by the gunfire.
The boy was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, then taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the boy is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.