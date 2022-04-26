Child gets shot in the arm in Suffolk

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A child was shot in the arm in Suffolk Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Street at Hoffler Apartments at around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the male juvenile was struck in the arm and that several vehicles and one apartment were also struck by the gunfire.

The boy was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue, then taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the boy is expected to survive.