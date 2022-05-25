Children exposed to crime scenes, traumatic visuals across Hampton Roads

One Suffolk woman said her 7-year-old rode past a homicide scene on her school bus. Police Chief Steve Drew said they try to clean up crime scenes quickly.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As gun violence still rages in Hampton Roads, graphic crime scenes are visible on busy streets and public areas. Children are taking notice.

It was a normal bus ride for Chanda Madison-Wise’s 7-year-old daughter.

That's until she and her classmates looked out the window at a homicide crime scene. Her 12-year-old daughter had a similar experience.

"She was like, ‘Mom, they were saying there was a body over there and we were riding past that. Why was it still there?’" she said.

The mother said she used it as a teaching moment.

"I had to explain to her, they can't touch the body, it has to be there. They're looking for forensics," Madison-Wise said.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said she's exactly right.

"Our first priority is to make sure we preserve and collect as much evidence as possible," Chief Drew said.

He said they work as fast as they can to remove the body, if there is one, and clean up the crime scene. Chief Drew said they are very cognizant of who is watching.

"I wish that those young children didn’t see those images, even the crime scene tape," he said. "That part bothers me sometimes, that the youth, young, young, young kids, elementary kids that see some of that. That bothers me."

He said departments try to keep the victim’s body concealed with things like barriers, patrol cars or curtains. Sometimes they'll make the crime scene a little bigger than it needs to be to keep people further away from the traumatic scenes.

Chief Drew said his department will even try to redirect school bus routes, if necessary.

"We usually try to have two forensic technicians at each scene. If we’re on a time crunch, rush hour or school getting out or some community event, we’ll call extra technicians in," he said.

Chief Drew said he does believe being exposed to those scenes over and over can harden a person’s feelings towards violence.

"I think the more you see something, the more you start to… it does desensitize you," he said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 20 million children between 12 and 17 are exposed to violence each year.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said there can be long-term consequences for children who witness violence or traumatic scenes such as PTSD, difficulties in school, behavioral problems or alcohol and drug abuse.

Madison-Wise said she worries about her four children as homicide rates rise in the area.

"Crime does not have a time, or a day, or a moment," she said.

She said when it comes to curbing violence, young people need more mentors and role models.