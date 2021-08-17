'It's overwhelming, but a lot of relief' | Chris Cummings' former roommate talks decade-old attack, arrests

After two of the four men accused in the case of Chris Cummings appeared in court, Cummings's roommate recalled the day it all happened in 2011.

NORFOLK, Va. — The murder of Chris Cummings and the attempted murder of his former roommate, Jake Carey, haunted their friends and families for a decade.

Now, they say they feel relieved to know detectives are making moves in the investigation with the charges brought forth to four men believed to be involved in the case.

32-year-old Kwaume Edwards, 31-year-old Javon Doyle, 30-year-old Ahmad Watson, and 28-year-old Rashad Dooley all face several charges including first-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Police said Cummings, the nephew of late U.S. Congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings, was attacked by four men during a burglary.

Court records of the charges accuse the men of breaking in and trying to steal things from a home along West 42nd Street on June 10, 2011. Documents then state they are accused of shooting and killing Cummings, and then trying to kill Carey.

Doyle and Dooley both appeared in Norfolk General District Court Tuesday morning. Dooley's mother, grandmother, sister, and fiancée showed up in support of him. Judge Hill appointed both of them criminal defense attorneys in their hearings.

Judge Hill said Edwards was not appearing in court yet because he is currently serving a sentence at Buckingham County Correctional Facility on a different murder charge.

That leaves Watson who police say was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, and is waiting to be extradited to Norfolk.

The home of 867 West 42nd Street sits quietly ten years later, but for Carey, it's a place that reminds him of the day he lost his best friend.

“I think it’s crazy people even tried to break into someone’s house to kill them,” said Carey. "No one deserves to die in their home like that."

Carey was also hurt during the attack and had life-threatening injuries, but survived. Now, those wounds are healed, but his emotional scars remain. He said he has mixed emotions about the arrests of the men.

"It's been 10 years for us and it feels like...this is starting all over," said Carey. "It kind of brings it back to the beginning of when it all happened. I feel a little bit better now that I've been talking to a lot of family and friends about it."

When asked if he recognized any of the men facing charges in the case, Carey said he didn't recall because it was hard to recognize the men the day it happened.