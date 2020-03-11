Christiansburg ex-police officer jailed on child pornography charges

Former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens was arrested last Thursday on charges of possessing, reproducing and distributing child pornography.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — A former police officer in Virginia has been jailed on child pornography charges.

The Roanoke Times reports that former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens was arrested last Thursday on charges of possessing, reproducing and distributing child pornography.

Havens remained jailed Tuesday and has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday in Montgomery County’s Circuit Court.

The town fired Havens and requested a Virginia State Police investigation in June.