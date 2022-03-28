Man sentenced to 30 years for death of elderly parents in Virginia Beach

Almost three years later, Christopher Shawn Brady has been sentenced in the death of his parents.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The above video is from Christopher Shawn Brady's initial arrest.

Almost three years later, a man from Virginia Beach has been sentenced in the death of his parents.

Christopher Shawn Brady, a man accused of killing his parents in 2019, pleaded guilty to causing their deaths in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court last October.

On Monday, Brady was sentenced to 30 years in prison. This was the maximum sentence under his plea agreement, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Brady's parents, Roy and Sheila Brady, were both 73 when they were found dead in a home in the 400 block of Kellam Road in July 2019.

Court documents explain that Brady's daughter was also in the home at the time of the shooting, and he took her to Richmond before returning back to Virginia Beach to turn himself in. He states that he doesn't know why he killed them.

In the immediate aftermath of the killings, Brady attempted to stage the scene as if it had been a robbery, and he disassembled the gun he used and threw the barrel over the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel as they first left town.

Police arrested Christopher Brady and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and gun charges.