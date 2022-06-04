Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home and that Joshua's body was found inside.

HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton, Virginia, are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home on the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive, and that the man's body was found inside. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and sources have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.

Details are scarce at this time, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Joshua played football with his brother at Hampton's Bethel High School, where he also served as Biological Sciences Editor for the yearbook, was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and sang in his church's choir. He was briefly a reserve linebacker at the College of William & Mary, where he majored in chemistry and was on the Athletic Policy Advocate Committee.

Sources tell us that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was holding football camps in Ghana at the time of his brother's death. The 2021 second-round pick has yet to publicly comment about the matter.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua's death is asked to immediately call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or leave a tip with the local Crime Line at (888) 5625-887. Tips can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $1,000 is currently available.