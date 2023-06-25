'How much worry is too much?' | CNU professor studies link between mental health and mass shootings

Dr. Sherman Lee said his research shows the ongoing violence is having a big impact on anxiety and fear levels among some Americans.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As the number of mass shootings across the country continues to go up, a psychologist and researcher here in Hampton Roads is digging into the impact those violence incidents have on our mental health.

Christopher Newport University Psychology Professor Dr. Sherman Lee said his research shows escalating anxiety among Americans over mass shootings.

“A quarter of Americans actually changed their life because of mass shootings," Dr. Lee said. "They don’t go to malls anymore; They don’t go on trips. This fear has fundamentally changed a lot of people’s lives.”

Dr. Lee said he sought to find out whether this worry over mass shootings warrants professional health.

"How much worry is too much worry, is what I was looking for," he explained.

Dr. Lee published his study last month and the research dates back to 2019.

“Mass shootings have been going on for some bit of time," he said. "Surprisingly, even through the pandemic. There’s been hundreds of mass shootings.”

He surveyed nearly 760 people who said they were already worried about mass shootings and he questioned them about their levels of anxiety. He said the data showed that, for some people, the fear can be debilitating.

“Most people obviously don’t suffer at that level," Dr. Lee said. "The group I’m looking at are people who are so afraid of this event that they would stay at home, they would drink and do drugs to cope with it.”

He said his researched showed recurring traumatic incidents like mass shootings can have a big impact on a person’s mental health. He said 40 per cent of people who responded to the survey indicated a need for mental health intervention.

He said he hopes his new research will help shine a light on the problem and encourage people to reach out and get help, if they need it.

“Fear and anxiety tend to be kind of overlooked – people think you can get over it," he said. "I’d like people to know there’s a lot of help. There’s nothing to be ashamed about."

Dr. Lee's study, "Understanding the Escalating Anxiety Levels Surrounding Mass Shootings,” is published online.