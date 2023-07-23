Coastal Edge asks community for help after break-in at its Oceanfront store

The break-in came hours after hosting its annual "Local Hero Recognition Day" on Saturday, dedicated to honoring local agencies. That was at Pembroke Square.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach surf and skate store is asking for help after it was broken into early Sunday morning.

According to D. Nachnani, the founder of Coastal Edge, four people broke into the Oceanfront store around 4 a.m. and stole valuable items. That's at 21st Street and Arctic Avenue.

The store's cameras captured video footage of the break-in, which showed four people walking through a parking lot.

The full video and still shots were shared in a post on the company's Facebook page. The post also said that police have all the video and evidence, and are going through it.

The break-in came hours after hosting its annual "Local Hero Recognition Day" on Saturday, dedicated to honoring local agencies like police, fire, EMS and sheriff's departments for their work this year. That was at Pembroke Square.

"We are a small, tight-knit community, and incidents like this remind us of the importance of sticking together," Nachnani said in a news release. "Please help us bring these criminals to justice, ensuring the safety of our business and the community in which we operate."