Man who confessed to killings in jailhouse interview to 13News Now appears in court

Cola Beale faces a preliminary hearing for the murder of Downing McLean, who was found shot to death on Sewell’s Point Road in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree and leading authorities on a days-long manhunt across Hampton Roads is in court today.

In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now in March, Cola Beale confessed to killing three people.

In Virginia Beach, Beale faces second-degree murder charges for the deaths of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Czavier Hill, and father figure, 73-year-old Clifton Baxter. In Norfolk, Beale is accused of killing his cousin, 32-year-old Downing McLean.

Thursday's preliminary hearing focuses on the McLean case, who was found shot to death on Sewell’s Point Road.

Beale also faces one count of arson after investigators say he set a house on fire in Virginia Beach.