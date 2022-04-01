'I snapped' | In second jailhouse interview, Cola Beale doubles down on lack of remorse

Cola Beale spoke with 13News Now not once, but twice. He is accused of killing three people across Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of killing three people across Hampton Roads said he did it and feels no remorse.

Police arrested Cola Beale Wednesday night. On Thursday, he spoke with 13News Now not once, but twice.

Sitting on the other side of the glass, Beale recounted how he killed three people: his girlfriend Czavier Hill, his father figure Clifton Baxter and his cousin Downing Mclean, all of whom he said “deserved it” and he said he would have killed more people if he hadn’t been caught.

"I guess it's thankful that the U.S. Marshalls got me or whatever because I was definitely about to get out the next day and do something," he said while bolted to a chair in the Virginia Beach City Jail. "I had a few people in mind, but I can’t get to them now."

Even though Virginia no longer has the death penalty, Beale said that’s what he wants and deserves because he’s ready to move on.

"When I snapped, there was so much going on and at the time I wasn’t seeing nothing but red."

We asked Beale if he believes he is of sound mind when speaking with us.

"To be of a sound mind right now is not even… nah, because all I’m doing right now is seeing flashbacks of everything... of everything when I did it," he said.

Yet, he still says he feels no remorse for what he did.

"Nah, nah because what’s done is done," he said.

He also said he doesn’t plan on hiring an attorney for himself.

"It don’t even matter. I know I’m not gonna see the light of day again."

Beale said his argument with Hill is what started this killing spree.

"She was the only one that could like keep me sane with everything going on around me, so when she was gone, I felt like my whole world was gone. But after I had snapped, that was it."

He said he never thought he would end up like his father, who is also behind bars for killing Beale’s stepmother and Beale doesn’t want his son to follow in his footsteps.

"I hope that my son will be better than me and I mean he ain’t gotta worry about having the name, but be stronger than me and do better and make sure he takes care of his family. At least he’s got a chance."