Virginia Beach man now wanted in 3 homicides across 2 cities

Cola W. Beale IV, 30, is wanted for two homicides in Virginia Beach and one in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man suspected of two Virginia Beach murders is now also wanted for one in Norfolk.

Cola W. Beale IV, 30, of Virginia Beach, is wanted for three counts of second-degree murder.

On Monday, Norfolk police found 32-year-old Downing D. Mclean dead inside a home in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road. Beale was announced as a suspect in the case Wednesday morning.

In Virginia Beach, Beale was already wanted for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

Last week, Virginia Beach police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound after responding to a house fire in Campus East townhouse on Baccalaureate Drive. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Czavier Hill.

The next day, on March 25, police shared details of a separate incident, which happened in the 700 block of Linda Court, where officers were dispatched to check on someone at their home. That's where Clifton Baxter, 73, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Beale.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Beale is a convicted sex offender with a history of possessing firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Beale is described as 5’9’’, 240 pounds, and has tattoos on both forearms. “Geneva” is tattooed on Beale’s right forearm.