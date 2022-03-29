$10K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' man in Virginia Beach

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on Cola Winborne Beale, who is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a man involved in the death of two people in Virginia Beach.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering the reward for information on 30-year-old Cola Winborne Beale, who is wanted by the Virginia Beach Police Department for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of arson.

Last Thursday, Virginia Beach police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound in a Campus East townhouse fire. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Czavier Hill.

According to police, the fire happened at a one-story townhouse in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive. They say Hill and a pet were killed.

Police shared details of a separate incident, which happened in the 700 block of Linda Court the day after the fire. Officers were dispatched to check on someone at their home. That's where Clifton Baxter, 73, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say Beale is a wanted sex offender with a history of possessing firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5’9’’, 240 pounds, and has tattoos on both forearms. “Geneva” is tattooed on Beale’s right forearm.