Missing Virginia Beach man arrested in New York City on child pornography charge

A spokesman for Virginia Beach Police Department said while investigators were looking for Collin Rodgers, 20, officers connected him to images of child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said the brother of a murder victim was arrested in New York on a child pornography charge.

Collin Rodgers, 20, was reported missing from Virginia Beach on April 6, just after police officers found his older brother and sister-in-law killed in their home.

After finding Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash dead, police officers and the Rodgers family were concerned for Collin's wellbeing. His parents hadn't him since March 27, and he had reportedly been living with the couple before his disappearance.

Then, on April 27, the police department said Collin Rodgers had been found and was safe.

Monday, a spokesman for the police department said while investigators were looking for him, officers found some images of child pornography that were suspected to be connected to Rodgers.

They put out a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody in New York City.

The spokesman said as of Monday, Rodgers is still in New York, waiting to be extradited back to Virginia Beach.