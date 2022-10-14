Prosecutor withdraws pornography charges for Virginia Beach man who went missing after brother's murder

Collin Rodgers went missing for several weeks after his brother and a woman were found dead inside a home near Town Center back in April.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The brother of a murdered Virginia Beach man, who faced two counts of possessing child pornography, had his charges withdrawn in court Friday.

Back on May 3, Virginia Beach police booked Collin Rodgers into the city jail after searching for him as a missing man for several weeks.

VBPD noticed he was missing after officers responded to a double homicide near Town Center in Virginia Beach, on April 4. Investigators had found 23-year-old Talon Rodgers and 23-year-old Alisha Wash dead in a home there.

While searching for Rodgers, VBPD said officers found images of child pornography they believed belonged to him. Officers put out a warrant for Rodgers’ arrest, and found him in New York City.