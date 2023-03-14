Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, Suffolk officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made, a spokesperson for the City of Suffolk said.
The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded after 2 p.m. after a school administrator notified the city's emergency communications of the threat.
Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office swept the building using a K-9 unit but didn't locate a threat. The building was given the all-clear at 3:37 p.m.
No one was hurt and the students were dismissed from school since the threat happened during the scheduled school dismissal time.
The threat is being investigated. If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using P3 Tips.