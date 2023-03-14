Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, Suffolk officials say

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office swept the building using a K-9 unit but didn't locate a threat. No one was hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made, a spokesperson for the City of Suffolk said.

The Suffolk Police Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded after 2 p.m. after a school administrator notified the city's emergency communications of the threat.

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office swept the building using a K-9 unit but didn't locate a threat. The building was given the all-clear at 3:37 p.m.

No one was hurt and the students were dismissed from school since the threat happened during the scheduled school dismissal time.