Colonna's Shipyard heir seeks internet access at work despite child porn charge

The superintendent at a Virginia shipyard is trying to get permission to use the internet at work even though he was convicted of advertising videos of child porn.

NORFOLK, Va. — The superintendent at a Virginia shipyard is trying to get a judge's permission to use the internet at work even though he was convicted of advertising videos of child pornography online.

The Daily Press reported Tuesday that Willoughby Warren “Billy” Colonna IV was convicted 12 years ago.

The 40-year-old now works at Colonna’s shipyard in Norfolk and is an heir apparent at the company.

His lawyer says he's unable to meet the demands of the job. But prosecutors say its too risky to give him unfettered internet access.